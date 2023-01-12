Flood Recovery Could Take Years, State Government Predicts

The State Government has predicted it could take years for critical infrastructure to be rebuilt following Western Australia’s worst flooding event.

An overheated construction industry in the state is making it difficult to find workers able to rebuild and recover the extensive damage left for Kimberley residents.

The safety and liveability of the properties in the Fitzroy Cross and nearby Aboriginal communities is to be assessed by trades – with the need to source electricians the top priority as water damage has caused dangerous electrical hazards.

Housing Minister John Carey told the ABC additional tradesmen were being sourced but existing circumstances were challenging.

"The current heated construction market, getting freight in and the fact that it's northern Australia [make it difficult]," Mr Carey said.

"I'm not listing those as excuses, but I don't want to sugar-coat the challenge that lies ahead in terms of both housing and road construction. We’ve got to house people.”

The defence force has now arrived in the Kimberley region to assist the State gov

Troops are supporting communities in isolated area, while authorities and emergency services manage disaster recovery efforts.

