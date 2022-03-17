Flood Disaster Payments Extended Beyond Lismore

Financial support has been extended to more Northern Rivers residents impacted by the NSW floods.

Minister for emergency management, Bridget McKenzie and Government Services Minister, Linda Reynolds announcement the additional support payments on Thursday afternoon amid escalating pressure.

"The National Recovery and Resilience Agency and Emergency Management Australia have further assessed the flood extent area, the proportion of the population affected and seeking assistance for disaster recovery payments," Ms McKenzie said.

"While people in northern NSW aren’t able to work, are still clearing out their homes and businesses, the extra two $1,000 payments we’re rolling out to eligible families and individuals will support our communities as they start to rebuild their lives." - MP McKenzie

Residents in the Ballina, Byron, Kyogle and Tweed local government areas impacted by the floods will now be able to access the additional payments, a week after additional support payments were given to residents in the Lismore, Clarence Valley and Richmond Valley council areas.

Included in the next phase of the support is an additional two-weekly disaster payment, known as Australian government disaster recovery payment (AGDRP) special supplement.

Minister Reynolds conceded the payments would offer much-needed relief.

"The catastrophic scale and impact of what we're seeing in this region of northern NSW is exactly why this extra support is needed," she said.

Two further payments of $1,000 for adults and $400 for children will be automatically applied to AGDRP recipients in the Ballina, Byron, Kyogle and Tweed LGAs.

