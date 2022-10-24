Flood Alerts Issued For Mid-North As Heavy Rainfall Slams South Australia

As torrential rain pummels Australia's east coast, flood warning has been issued for South Australia.

Heavy falls have caused localised flooding across the state's mid-north and in the Riverland, forcing roads to close and more than 70 calls for assistance.

A watch and act warning was issued at 10pm on Sunday for Stockport, about 75km north of Adelaide, as water levels in the Light and Gilbert rivers continued to rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology then reported early Monday morning that 95mm of rainfall had fallen on Renmark in less than 24-hours.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service has warned people in the surrounding areas to be prepared for flooding and if planning to leave they should do so now.

“If your plan is to leave, if you require time to leave or if you are not prepared, you should consider leaving now,” the SES alert states.

“Only leave if you are certain that the path is clear to a safer place.”

Police have urged motorists to take care, warning several roads across the mid-north, in the Clare and Barossa valleys and in the Riverland are closed due to rising floodwaters.

River Murray communities remain on high alert with rising water levels expected to continue into the next few weeks.

A severe weather warning is in place for continued heavy rainfall across the Riverland, Murraylands, Upper South East and Lower South East districts.

“Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is possible early this morning,” the Bureau alert said.

“Three-hourly rainfall totals between 20 to 30 mm are possible early this morning.”

