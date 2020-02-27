Float Your Way Down The Maribynong River This Saturday!

Tomorrow is leap day, and if you’re looking for a memorable way to spend it, why not just spend the day floating down the Maribynong River.

This Saturday, Inflatable Regatta is once again returning to Victoria, and for the first time they'll be bringing their adventure to the west side of the city. Starting at Flemington Racecource and floating down the Maribynong river, it sounds like a great leap day adventure for you and your friends.

Travelling along at your own pace, solo or with a mate. You can relax in your boat, paddle if you want, take in the views of the CBD, and then head on into the finish line, where you can celebrate with a block party on Grimes Reserve.

The reserve will have everything you need to celebrate leap day, with live music, food trucks and most importantly, a well-stocked bar.

You can book tickets to set sail on the hour, on the hour between 10 and 2. So you find the best time that suits you and your buddies for your leap day adventure.

