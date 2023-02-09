Five-Month-Old Remains In Critical Condition As Police Launch Investigation

A five-month-old girl has been hospitalised in critical condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation after emergency services were called to a Coomera home following reports of an infant having troubling breathing.

Emergency services arrived at the home at around 2:30PM on Wednesday, February 1 where they found the infant suffering from a cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital where a number of tests revealed that she had severe internal injuries.

The Gold Coast District Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives have established an investigation team named Operation Victor Sector to identify the cause the infant’s injuries.

The five-month-old remains in critical condition.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

