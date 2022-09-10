Five Dead After Boat Struck A Whale In New Zealand

Five people have died after a boat carrying 11 people capsized near Kaikoura in New Zealand.

According to police, the boat is believed to have capsized after colliding with a whale.

There were 11 people on board the 8.5 metre boat at the time of the incident which occurred in Goose Bay in the South Island near Kaikoura.

Police divers managed to save six people from the water but were unable to save five people whose bodies were located inside the vessel.

Police believe that with the calm waters at the time of the incident, it is likely the boat struck a whale causing the boat to capsize.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Both humpback and sperm whales were believed to have been travelling through that area at the time of the collision.

Kaikoura Mayor Craig Mackle told the Associated Press that he was not necessarily surprised that a boat may have collided with a whale due to the high number of whales that pass through the area every year.

“It always plays on your mind that it could happen,” he said.

Locals in the area have been assisting police with their rescue efforts but concerns mounted for the occupants of the boat due to the icy cold temperatures of the water.

The occupants are believed to have been comprised of woman over the age of 50 who were visiting the area from different areas of New Zealand.

Police are still working to identify the five deceased persons.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.