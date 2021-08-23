A group of people have been fined and charged after allegedly protesting the NSW/ Victoria lockdown in Albury of the weekend.

It's reported that police were called to Kiewa Street on Saturday after reports of a group of people congregating.

Police arrived and were told by two men, aged 52 and 53, and a 48-year-old woman that they were protesting the lockdown and would not abide by health orders.

Five charged over Albury lockdown protests

Half an hour later, police were called to a park in Dean Street after further reports of people illegally congregating.

When police arrived, two men, aged 30 and 31 ran from Police when asked to stop. The rest of the group compiled with directions to disperse and return home.

The five people were taken to Albury Police Station and charged with not complying with health directives.

All five protestors were granted bail and will appear at Albury Local Court on October 11.

Murray River Police District Commander, Detective Superintendent Paul Smith reminded border residents that it’s everyone’s responsibility to keep the community safe.

“Although the majority of people are doing the right thing, it is important that everyone maintains vigilance with the health orders to prevent COVID-19 from spreading into our community.”

To book your Covid-19 vaccine on the Victorian side of the border book at the coronavirus.vic.gov.au website. To book your vaccine appointment on the NSW side of the border, book through the NSW Health website.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.