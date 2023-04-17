Fishers Warned After Parasite Found In Native Fish In New South Wales

Researchers have found dangerous parasites called Eustrongylides excisus in freshwater fish species across New South Wales.

The research was a collaboration between researchers from Charles Sturt University (CSU), the NSW Department of Primary Industries, and the Narrandera Fisheries Centre.

An invasive parasite has been found in Australian native fishes, including Murray cod, and galaxiids, a hybrid of Murray cod, and Trout cod.

Shokoofeh Shamsi, a professor in veterinary parasitology at CSU, said the parasite could cause a “high degree of infection” and was deeply embedded in the fish’s flesh.

“These parasites were checked both genetically and morphologically and found to be an introduced and invasive species called Eustrongylides excisus,” Ms Shamsi explained.

The parasite is also found in various native birds, such as cormorants.

“The worm burrowed into the stomach of these birds, creating a hole, which resulted in death,” she said.

Ms Shamsi said this parasite could pose a danger to humans as well.

After consuming infected fish and becoming infected with the parasite, the worm burrows into the gut and tissue.

Researchers said there was one way to reduce or remove the infection change. “The message is for people who love fishing. If you catch your fish from the river system or from lakes, it’s really important that you cook your fish properly,” she added.

Researchers urgently call for more investments in the containment of this invasive parasite.

“For example, we need to find out what the source of infection is for fish, and what the distribution of this parasite is in Australia.”

