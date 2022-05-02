First Trailer Released For Harry Styles-Led 'Don't Worry Darling'

Five years after his cinematic debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, Harry Styles has got his first leading role in a feature film!

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ is an upcoming psychological thriller directed by Harry’s partner, Hollywood legend Olivia Wilde.

The film sees Styles’ Jack and Florence Pugh’s Alice as a happy couple living in an ‘idyllic’ 1950’s community... but everything may not be as flawless as it seems.

When Alice starts investigating Jack’s work (for the company that’s funded their community), she quickly begins to discover more than she bargained for.

Anyone who’s seen the Pugh-led Midsommar probably knows where this is going.

Styles’ inclusion in the film comes after Shia LeBeouf dropped out, originally citing scheduling conflicts as the reason for his departure from the film.

Wilde has since gone on to reveal LeBeouf was allegedly fired over poor behaviour and for clashes with other cast members.

While she has tackled the gargantuan role of being the film’s director, Wilde will also be starring in the film, with Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll and Chris Pine rounding out the leading ensemble.

Don’t Worry Darling is expected to hit Australian cinemas from October 20th.

