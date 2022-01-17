First SAS Australia Sneak Peek Shows Celeb Recruit Anna Heinrich Set On Fire

We've been given a sneak peek of the upcoming season of SAS Australia, and it shows The Bachelor's Anna Heinrich set on fire!

The video also shows Anna trying to escape a car boot and jumping from a speed boat INTO a helicopter.

In the preview we see Anna say, "I don’t think the public will think I will go very far in this. I want to prove them wrong."

The 17 Aussie celebrities taking part in this season will be cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in unforgiving jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops.

There, they will eat, sleep and train together in punishing conditions, with no allowances or exceptions made for their celebrity status or gender.

Guiding recruits through the most gruelling course yet is Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and returning DS (Directing Staff) Ollie Ollerton, joined for the first time by retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott.

SAS Australia will be starting February on Channel 7 and 7plus.

