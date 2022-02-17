First Trailer Released For 'Below Deck: Down Under'

Almost a year after it was announced, we finally have a first look at the debut season of Below Deck: Down Under!

The Australian rendition of the long-running reality series will follow Captain Jason Chambers and his crew as they navigate The Whitsundays on the M/Y Thalassa, which has lovingly been referred to as a ‘floating circus’.

While the Below Deck series is typically known for hook-ups and break ups, the trailer for the Aussie version boasts a variety of unique complications, including everything from infighting to shark attacks.

Typical bloody Australia, amiright.

Watch the trailer:

When they’re not sailing, we’ll see the ship-hands hitting up some of Oz’s most premiere nightlife destinations, where their nights-off will descend into chaos, chock-a-block with relationship drama and adventures galore.

Excitingly, the trailer also revealed the show will be airing sooner than we anticipated, expecting to release on March 17th.

