First Glimpse Of Taylor Swift In New Movie Featuring More Stars Than You Can Poke A Stick At!

Every now and then, a movie comes along with an all-star lineup AND an amazing storyline. That is the case for the new film 'Amsterdam' on both counts.

The film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Rock just to name a few, and revolves around the (mostly) true story of three close friends who find themselves at the centre of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history!

Need some TV and movie recommendations? Check out our new streaming podcast below!

Taylor Swift ALSO has a starring role in the film and you can get a quick glimpse of her in the trailer below.

Rami Malek, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña and more will join this amazing cast and tale.

Amsterdam hits cinemas on November 3, 2022.

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: