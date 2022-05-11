First Dates Australia Are Looking For Singles
Could You Find Love?
Could it be love at first sight? One of our fave dating shows is looking for singles to sign up and be a part of the new season. How cute.
First Dates Australia is the heart-warming, heart-breaking and occasionally heart-stopping fly-on-the-wall dating series, that takes viewers inside the intimate world of genuine first dates.
The difference between this show and some others we see on air - there is no twist, no crazy fights just two people looking for love.
If you or someone you know would be interested, head here.