First Dates Australia Are Looking For Singles

Could it be love at first sight? One of our fave dating shows is looking for singles to sign up and be a part of the new season. How cute.

First Dates Australia is the heart-warming, heart-breaking and occasionally heart-stopping fly-on-the-wall dating series, that takes viewers inside the intimate world of genuine first dates.

The difference between this show and some others we see on air - there is no twist, no crazy fights just two people looking for love.

If you or someone you know would be interested, head here.