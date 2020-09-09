Fire Up The Group Chat, There's A Free-Flowing Boozy Picnic Happening

Swing into spring this year in style at one of Perth's longest (and booziest) picnics ever!

The legends at The Camfield have teamed up with Chandon to bring Westen Australian's the ultimate Pique-Nique experience this October!

Upon arrival you will be greeted with a champagne inspired cocktail than the rest of the time you'll have free-flowing bubbles to follow including; Chandon Brut, Chandon Blanc de Blancs & Chandon Rosé.

I mean, we'd be lying if we didn't admit we're already kinda thirsty right now.

Not to mention this beautiful experience will be paired with mammoth grazing platters sprinkled with everything from charcuterie, cheeses & condiments to fresh locally sourced fish, gnocchi & lush salads, plus an array of dainty petit fours to finish, all for just $110 per person!

The picnic will be next to the Swan River on the stunning lawned area swept with stunning 180° views.

There will be two sessions to choose, from 11am til 2pm or 3pm til 6pm over two days, Saturday the 3rd until 4th of October.

For more info and tickets click here!

