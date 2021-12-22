Fire Engulfs Perth Fibre Glass Factory

Flames have engulfed a fibre glass factory in Perth's southern suburbs overnight, sparking a hazmat smoke warning across several southern suburbs.

Firefighters were called to Dobra road in Yangebup about 7:30pm after a chemical reaction reportedly sparked the blaze.

“A structure fire in an industrial area is resulting in a potentially dangerous smoke blowing in a northerly direction,” the Department of Fire and Emergency Services warning said.

One firefighter has been hospitalised, suffering non-life-threatening injuries battling the inferno, as remaining ground crews mop up the scene and continue to monitor.

A hazmat smoke warning has been issued for Spearwood and Bibra Lake.

