Fire Crews Continue To Battle Blazes In The Gold Coast Hinterland

Three fires continue to burn in the Gold Coast hinterland today.

Rural fire crews were still monitoring and working to contain the blazes at Lower Beechmont, Sarabah and Binna Burra on Thursday morning.

None of the fires were threatening property at that time, but residents were being advised to keep an eye out for any updates in case the situation changed.

It comes as fire fighters across the state were granted a slight reprieve thanks to a southerly change pushing across Queensland overnight.

A State of Fire Emergency is still in effect until further notice for most of the state including the Gold Coast, meaning a Total Fire ban remains in place.

Lauren Pattie from the Bureau of Meteorology said while the threat level dropped to Very High on Thursday, dangerous conditions were set to return tomorrow.

"Potentially again we'll see those severe fire danger conditions in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt from Friday and right through the weekend as well," she said.

Meantime, the Gold Coast hinterland will have more resources at its disposal to battle fires still burning in the area and eventually help communities recover.

The state government announced it's extending its Disaster Assistance to the Scenic Rim Local Government Area to help cover the costs.

It's as at least eight fires continue to burn in the region, including those at Watch and Act level at Tarome, Mt Barney and Townson.

All up across Queensland there were 76 fires burning as of Thursday morning, six of those at Watch and Act alert level, with residents at Noosa North shore, Kilkivan and Woodgate being told to leave or prepare to leave.