Financial Support For NSW Areas Affected By Floods

Those in areas affected by floods across the east coast can now apply for financial assistance from Canberra.

Floodwaters have ravaged through parts of NSW and Queensland in recent weeks, residents have attempted to reach higher ground or evacuate due to the ongoing natural disaster.

Disaster payments offered by the Federal government will last up to three months.

NSW Farmers President James Jackson says the government’s Recovery Assistance is a welcomed announcement, however there are farmers concerned they may not be eligible.

"We are calling on state and federal governments to provide targeted one-off payments to help people hit by the sudden impact of this disaster so there’s some initial safety net for people cleaning up and repairing those private roads and fences that have been washed away," Mr Jackson said.

"Farmers often get paid once or twice a year when we pick a crop of fruit or sell wheat, so the nature of this response package is inappropriate for their business."

"Farmers and communities have been heavily impacted by these recent floods, and while we welcome the support offered thus far, there is a clear need to help our farmers recover."

SES crews have urged anyone planning to holiday across the Christmas period to be careful of damaged roads and low-level bridges.

