Finally, We Have The Official Date & Trailer For Kissing Booth 3

If you're looking for the perfect way to relive your puppy love adolescence, this triology is it!

What started with a simple kiss has turned into a three-part rom-com series on Netflix, we finally now have the last ever Kissing Booth movie date and trailer.

The movie is due to be available on the 11th of August 2021 so we suggest you prepare yourselves with the appropriate amount of sh-nacks and tissues because this last summer the gang spend together will be one full of adventure, tears and life choices!

So until then, we suggest you re-watch the first two movies now and then check out the trailer below:

