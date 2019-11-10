Final Event Of Coffs Coast Rally Australia Cancelled Due to Fires

As bushfires rage on across Northern NSW, Kennards Hire Rally Australia have announced the final round of the Australian Rally Championship has been cancelled.

Rally Australia has today released a statement about the current situation.

“Rally Australia is consulting with emergency services, authorities and the local community about the evolving situation,” the statement said.

“We still hope to stage the final round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, although it may be on a significantly shortened course.”

They also stipulated that while no ARC points will be awarded, a number of the ARC regulars will still be attending the event as they have entered in the WRC.

Subaru do Motorsport's Molly Taylor has however withdrawn altogether, and the team's entry fees have been donated to the Coffs Coast Rural Fire Service.