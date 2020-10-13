Festive Fraser Coast Community Event Will Provide A COVID Safe Celebration This Christmas

Festive celebrations on the Fraser Coast will go ahead this year, with measures to ensure resident safety during the Christmas season.

A free livestreamed community concert called Festive Fraser Coast has been planned in place of the traditional Carols by Candlelight events throughout Hervey Bay and Maryborough, allowing the community to come together in limited numbers in person and at home.

Fraser Coast Mayor, George Seymour said,

"It's important we all comply with COVID-19 restrictions to stay safe and minimise the spread of the virus, but it's also important that the community has an opportunity to celebrate the festive season."

The program will include carols and popular festive style music performed by local musicians and small group acts, as well as pre-recorded performances from larger groups.

Held at the Brolga Theatre, there will be a limited number of tickets for sale to attend in person, while any number of people can access the free live stream remotely.

Mayor Seymour added that Council is also working with FCTE to livestream the concert on the big screen at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay.

Festive Fraser Coast will be held on Saturday 19 December.

New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brolga Theatre on Riverstage lawn have also been cancelled due to the challenges associated with delivering a COVID Safe event.

