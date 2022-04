It's the song that's taking over TikTok but we all know that Jack Harlow's hit 'First Class' was actually a previous hit by the icon known as Fergie.

Or Fergalicious in some cases.

Jack has sampled Fergie's hit 'Glamorous' for a new take...

We kind of love it!

Plus, it helps us remember how to spell glamorous!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!