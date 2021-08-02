Feeling Today Years Old Bc Jock Zonfrillo Just Revealed His REAL Name!

This morning, the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick were joined by MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, who spoke about his new book and told us his REAL name!

Last Shot is Jock's coming-of-age memoir of addiction, ambition and redemption in the high-stakes world of Michelin star kitchens.

But when speaking about the book, Fev realised there was a different name attached to a part of it and we found out 'Jock' isn't his biological name!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jock had to say about his book and his real name:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.