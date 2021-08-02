Feeling Today Years Old Bc Jock Zonfrillo Just Revealed His REAL Name!

Did you know this?

Article heading image for Feeling Today Years Old Bc Jock Zonfrillo Just Revealed His REAL Name!

This morning, the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick were joined by MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, who spoke about his new book and told us his REAL name! 

Last Shot is Jock's coming-of-age memoir of addiction, ambition and redemption in the high-stakes world of Michelin star kitchens.

But when speaking about the book, Fev realised there was a different name attached to a part of it and we found out 'Jock' isn't his biological name!

Missed the chat? Here's what Jock had to say about his book and his real name: 

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here: 

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library. 

Amber Lowther

2 August 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Fifi Fev and Nick
Jock Zonfrillo
Listen Live!
Fifi Fev and Nick
Jock Zonfrillo
Fifi Fev and Nick
Jock Zonfrillo
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs