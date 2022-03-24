Feelin' Jovani: Real Housewives Of New York City Is Set To Be Split Into TWO!

RHONY fan? Bc SAME! But now, we're going to see our beloved Housewives franchise split into two, with executive producer Andy Cohen revealing how it will be done.

First off, we're set to see a whole reboot and recasting, with the launch of a second RHONY series featuring former stars of the show, and we're just hoping Bethenny makes a comeback!

Cohen has said the refreshed shows are being referred to as "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy", and told Variety it was time to shake things up.

“I think that we’ve put last season of RHONY under so much scrutiny and trial that I hate to rehash. When we were shooting, we only had five Housewives, we were shooting during COVID, we were tremendously limited as to where we could shoot. And this was a show that was really shot differently than all the other cities, because New York City is very much a huge character in the show.

"That all aside, I think that if you look at any series, where the ratings are declining week to week as the series goes on, and the viewer feedback is growing disenchanted on social media, etc. — I think that was a big red flag for us. Because this is a beloved show. And that’s part of the reason why it’s taken a bit for us to just sit with this and figure out how we want to make this right, and make it a gift to the fans, which I think this will wind up being," he told Variety.

Andy says the goal is to create a more diverse cast to reflect where New York City is at now.

"This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America. We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions," Cohen said.

We're pretty keen to see this go ahead, to be honest and we're ready for more dramaaaaa! And for the love of God, don't you DARE replace Sonja.

