Federal Government To Provide Education To Millions Of Australians

The Federal Government is set to provide training to more than three million people to help Australian obtain better jobs.

The new programs follow concerns from the government that millions of Australians struggle with numeracy and literacy.

As a result of lack of proper education, Australians are struggling to obtain higher pay and better jobs.

Skills Minister Brendan O’Connor told the Sydney Morning Herald said responsibility falls on the Federal government to provide Australians with the necessary tools to find work.

“As a First World nation, a wealthy nation, it’s unacceptable that we have such a very high proportion of adults unable to read, write or be digitally literate,” he said.

“And I think it’s incumbent on all governments and others to turn that around.”

The programs will include in depth training in literacy and numeracy along with digital skills.

Digital skills are now considered a “foundation” skill with most companies requiring reasonable knowledge of computer systems.

