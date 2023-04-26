Federal Government To Announce Funding For Tasmania AFL Stadium

The long-awaited 19th AFL team in Tasmania is about to become a reality with the federal government expected to meet the $240 million shortfall needed for a Hobart Stadium.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to visit Hobart over the weekend to formally announce the funding as part of the May 9 federal budget.

Government sources have told news outlets including The Herald Sun and The Age that Mr Albanese is expected to confirm the news in person at Hobart over the weekend.

In December last year, Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff made an official request to the federal government for the funding needed to construct the 23,000-deat stadium at Macquarie Point.

The commitment means Tasmania will have the funds to build a $750 million covered-roof stadium - the key factor in getting the 19th team over the line.

The AFL still needs the current 18 club presidents to approve of granting an AFL licence, but two thirds (12) of them would need to vote against the proposal for the team to be rejected.

The Tasmanian government has pledged a huge $375 million towards the build, with the AFL also contributing $15 million.

