Federal Government Pledges $50 Million Into Long COVID Research

The Federal government has promised an extra $50 million in funding towards the research of long COVID.

The pledge comes after a parliamentary inquiry into long COVID and repeat COVID infections handed down its final report on Monday.

Health Minister Mark Butler said the funding would better inform policy decisions and improve patients’ health outcomes.

Over the course of the inquiry, almost 600 submissions across four public hearings from individuals, organisations and government bodies were received and considered.

“It is clear that the emergence of long COVID has created challenges for patients and health care professionals alike,” Chair of the inqury’s committee Dr Mike Freelander MP said.

“People with long COVID suffer from a lack of information and treatment options. Health care professionals, who worked tirelessly over the acute phase of the pandemic, are now in a difficult situation trying to support patients with this new and poorly understood condition.”

Nine recommendations were made following the inquiry aimed at strengthening the Australian Government’s management of long COVID regarding:

A definition of long COVID for use in Australia

Evidence-based living guidelines for long COVID, co-designed with patients with lived experience

A nationally coordinated research program for long COVID and COVID-19

The COVID-19 vaccination communication strategy

Access to antiviral treatments for COVID-19

Support for primary healthcare providers

Indoor air quality and ventilation.

Long COVID is described by the World Health Organisation as “the continuation or development of new symptoms three months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection, with these symptoms lasting for at least two months with no other explanation”.

People with long COVID have reported symptoms including: impaired quality of life due to fatigue, pain and brain fog; bereavement for lives/futures lost; inability to care for other or to work; reduced immunity; and declining mental health.

