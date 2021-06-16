Fears the State Budget's Cash Injection Isn't Enough to Help the Region

Far North Queensland has received much-needed funding in the State budget, but many officials are concerned that it may be less than we need.

On Tuesday evening it was announced that $2.5 billion will be spent on local infrastructure and health over the coming financial year.

$51 million is going to our schools, as well as $46 million for vital Cairns Hospital upgrades.

Cairns MP Michael Healy says that despite a big win, the hospital is a primary focus in the years to come.

“There was no big shiny projects here, this is very much a grassroots program but I would really like to see our hospital move forward. We’re talking about a University grade hospital, we need some significant steps take place there.”

The Cairns Chamber of Commerce believes the Palaszczuk Government's latest budget misses the mark in several areas.

While the Chamber supports a $3 million Queensland jobs fun and more cash to help small businesses innovate, President Sally Mlikota says a number of road projects and the proposed University Hospital go begging.

“The stronger hospital we’ve got here, the more students that we’ve got training to doctors, the stronger and more robust our health system is going to be, and we become a more attractive place for people to disburse out the southeast corner of this state.”

A full breakdown of the budget can be found at budget.qld.gov.au.

