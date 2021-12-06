Fears Grow As South Australia Detects Four New Covid Cases

Your daily Covid update

Article heading image for Fears Grow As South Australia Detects Four New Covid Cases

There have been 4 new cases of Covid recorded in South Australia overnight, including two men aged in their 20s and 60s and two women aged in their 30s and 50s. 

One is linked to the Norwood cluster, two are interstate travellers and one is from overseas, bringing the total number of cases to 971 in South Australia to date. 

The state’s health authorities met again on Monday afternoon but no changes are being made to borders for now. 

Six cases of Covid were recorded on Sunday, including two linked to the Norwood cluster.

Exposure sites were updated yesterday and include the Istanbul Lounge at Kensington Park, Qantas Flight QF741 from Sydney and Virgin Flight VA233 from Melbourne. Anyone at these sites at various times on Sunday and Friday is considered close contacts. 

Post

A full list of the exposure sites can be found here.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi  on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews.  Available on Listnr.

Hit News Team

15 hours ago

Article by:

Hit News Team

Adelaide News
South Australia
COVID 19
Listen Live!
Adelaide News
South Australia
COVID 19
Adelaide News
South Australia
COVID 19
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs