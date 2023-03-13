Fears For Welfare Of Missing Kidman Park Sisters

South Australia Police are seeking the assistance of the public to help locate two sisters who have been missing since Saturday.

Daniella and Indiana, 7 and 5, were last seen at their Kidman Park home address about 11am on Saturday March 11.

The children are believed to be with their mother, but police have concerns for their welfare.

Daniella has long dark hair down to her waist and was wearing a Minnie Mouse long sleeved dress.

Indiana has long blonde hair and was wearing a Minnie Mouse t-shirt and pink/blue/purple sparkly leggings.

The girls’ father, Brodie, and stepmother Stephanie Mende said it was the “scariest thing” any parent could go through.

"The most concerning and worrying state we've been in. We're wishing they'll come home,” Ms Mende told Nine.

"The worst thing is not knowing where they are.

"Someone knows and someone needs to tell us."

Anyone who spots the girls or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the police assistance line immediately on 131 444.

