Fatal Crash At Congupna

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Congupna on Sunday Night.

It is believed a 4WD has left Old Grahamvale Road just before 8pm and has rolled.

The male driver and only occupant of the car has died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified at this stage and the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.