Woman Killed After Hit By School Bus At Adamstown

There's been a fatal accident at Adamstown.

Emergency crews were called to Brunker Road at around 3:30pm following reports a woman had been hit by a school bus, with several other vehicles also involved in the accident.

Police have confirmed the victim - believed to be in her 30s - was unable to be revived.

The school kids on the bus and the occupants of several other cars connected to the crash weren't injured.

While the driver of the bus has been taken to the John Hunter for mandatory testing.

There's road closures in place along Brunker Road between Olney and Bala Roads while investigations continue.

Expect delays through the area.