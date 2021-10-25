Fatal Collision Takes Down Powerlines In Seaton

A young driver has died after his vehicle ploughed into a Stobie pole at high speed at Seaton overnight.

The fatal crash occurred on Tapleys Hill Road taking down power lines, damaging a water metre and leaving debris strewn across the road.

Emergency services, including police, metropolitan fire and paramedics were called out to the horrific scene about 7pm Monday evening, after the rail crossing, near the Trimmer Parade intersection.

The impact of the black Ute crashing at excessive speeds, detached the engine and sent wheels rolling some 50m down the road.

The 31-year-old man driver from West lakes sadly died at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The road has reopened after Major Crash Detectives closed it off to examine the scene.

