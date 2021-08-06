Far North Queensland Ramps Up Covid Testing And Vaccination Rates

As Queensland reported 10 new Covid cases on Friday, Far Northerners hit record number of people turning up to clinics to get tested or receive the Covid vax.

On Friday no new covid cases have been identified in the Far North despite a reef pilot testing positive to the Delta strain earlier this week sending 500 close contacts into isolation.

Health incident controller Dr Donna Goodman from Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service has said while its good news we're not out of the woods just yet.

"We're very keen to make sure that the situation that happening in NSW doesn't happen herein Far North Queensland. The numbers of people that have been coming out and being very patient at our facilities and getting tested has been a huge benefit"

Dr Goodman was pleased with vaccination rates for the region going strong at 70,000, but Cairns hasn't dodged a bullet yet.

Check the Queensland Health website for your nearest testing clinic or click here for an up-to-date list of exposure sites.

