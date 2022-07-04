Fans Think P!nk Just Revealed Her Next Single Title

We're all waiting with baited breath for P!nk to drop new music and while she's teased us that she's been back in the studio, today we got the best sneak peek so far!

The singer took to her Instagram page to post a pic of her actually recording new music and said it was her favourite view and this is what she does when people tell her to 'shut up and sing'.

One thing fans have picked up on is the use of the hashtag #ThisIsMyLaneToo and feel this may be one of the songs she's working on.

We cannot WAIT for our fave to drop some new tunes because that should then hopefully mean a tour not too long after!

