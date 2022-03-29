Fans Have Created An Online Gallery With 52 Photos Of Amy Shark's Feet!

We ask her random questions!

Article heading image for Fans Have Created An Online Gallery With 52 Photos Of Amy Shark's Feet!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by Amy Shark, who announced a regional tour!

We then decided to play a rapid fire question game, where Amy had to answer with no explanation.

Then, Amy revealed that there's someone who posts photos of her feet online! EEK! 

Missed the chat? Here's what Amy said about her tour & feet pics!

Amber Lowther

29 March 2022

Article by:

Cliffo and Gabi
Amy Shark
Hit Queensland
