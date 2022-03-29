Fans Discover Harry Styles' New Single HIDDEN In Announcement
What?!
Harry Styles' fans were pumped to hear he was finally releasing new music this year in the form of an album called 'Harry's House' out May 20.
Haz also announced a new single 'As It Was' out April 1 and low and behold it was in front of our faces THE WHOLE TIME! Fans were quick to figure out the soundtrack to his new announcement was actually a sneak peek at the song... in reverse!
Listen below!
Check out the original announcement below!
