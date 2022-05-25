Fans Concerned After Jason Momoa Posts Photo Getting An MRI

Jason Momoa has concerned fans after he posted a photo of himself getting an MRI.

The Aquaman star captioned the photo with, "You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends"

Thankfully, according to PEOPLE, Momoa is "doing ok".

We know Jason sustained some injuries after filming the Aquaman sequel, "I'm getting old, that's what's happening. I messed up my eyes and just got something in it that kind of cut it up. I've gotta get surgery. I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up."

We know that Momoa had surgery to remove a hernia the day before the Academy Awards.

Luckily for us, he isn't going anywhere soon and has a bunch of movies lined up including Dune: Part 2, comedy Shots! Shots! Shots! and and a live-action version of Minecraft.

