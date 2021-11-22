Fans Can Now Go On A Lovely Stroll With Camila Cabello

If you've found yourself benefiting from a lovely walk around your local area in the last few months, you're not the only one.

Many celebs have also started putting on their trainers and getting their steps up and that includes Ms. Camila Cabello!

Camila is the latest star to appear in 'Time To Walk' on Apple Fitness+. The idea is that you open the app, select a walk with Camila (or one of your favourite celebs), pop your headphones in and they then accompany you on your stroll.

On Camila's walk, she takes us through Miami while she literally goes on a walk with us, talking about her dog, her career and coming to the US as a child.

If you're using the Apple Fitness+ app on your Apple Watch, you even get PICTURES as Camila tells stories about her past!

Apple Fitness+ is $14.99 a month (or $119.99 for the year) and current Apple Watch users can get 1 month free. Other celebs you can go for a walk with include Bebe Rexha, Cynthia Erivo, Naomi Campbell, Nick Jonas and more!

Check out 'Time To Walk' with Camila Cabello here.

