Fans Believe This Tweet Means Taylor Swift Will Tour Aus Next Year

Fans have gone wild with speculation that Taylor Swift may be hitting the road very, very soon and it may include a stop down under.

Reporter Megan Willgoos has found herself in the middle of a Swifty storm after she posted an exchange of text messages that shows Taylor Swift bumped someone's even from a venue... because she has it booked!

This means that Taylor is rescheduling tour dates that she had to cancel due to the pandemic and in that round, she never even got to announce an Aussie tour before it was shut down.

So, she's totally due to come here right?

Taylor will be promoting her recent albums folklore and evermore, both which came out in 2020, and has also been re-recording her back catalog after losing the rights to them in sale that involved controversial talent manager Scooter Braun.

Hurry up and make some announcements Taylor, we're ready!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!