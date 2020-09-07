Fans Are Not Happy With Justin Bieber’s Swipe At Selena Gomez in ‘Popstar’

Drake, DJ Khaled, and Justin Bieber teamed up for the ‘Popstar’ music video which dropped late last week.

The video features Bieber lip-syncing Drake’s words to ‘Popstar’, while he walks through a house party, has several high-end costume changes, and features luxurious cars, almost as though he is mimicking his own life.

Not everyone was happy with the inclusion of Justin Bieber in the music video, because of one line in particular:

‘Yeah, ayy. Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa. It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl.’

Although it’s not Bieber himself singing the lyrics, fans weren't happy at the inclusion of Selena Gomez's name due to the past relationship between Gomez and Bieber. Gomez has previously opened up about her emotionally abusive relationship with Bieber, and fans believe that he is taking another abusive jab at her.

Businessman Shazir Mucklai tried to diffuse the situation in a recent press release claiming that Gomez had been asked to make a cameo in the music video.



A source close to Selena is claiming that the rumours of a demo are false "Selena was never approached and had no plans to participate in the music video.”

Whether or not this was an intentional diss track aimed at Selena, there have been more explicit diss tracks in pop music history.

Here are the 5 top pop diss tracks:

