Fans Are Going To Lose It After Watching The New Spider-Man Trailer

We were not ready to see what we saw when we watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The next installment in the franchise starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Benedict Cumberbatch shows many, many old baddies who have made their way back into the spider-verse.

The synopsis of the movie reads: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Spider-man: No Way Home drops in Aussie cinemas on December 16!

