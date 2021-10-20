Family Of Eight Win $3.3 Million In Saturday Lotto Superdraw

The Clarkson clan can put frugality on the backburner for a while after winning a whopping $3.3 million in last Saturday’s lotto.

The large brood can kiss their years renting goodbye, finally able to relocate into a dream home of their own.

Their winning ticket was picked up at Newsxpress Ocean Keys in Clarkson and was one of the two Division 1 prizes produced in WA for the weekend’s draw.

The matriarch and patriarch of the Clarkson clan, a couple aged in their fifties, revealed they are ecstatic over the opportunities the winnings have opened up for them.

“There’s a house we have been looking at. We would park outside and say ‘one day we will live in this house.' We have a large family so our first thought was our kids. We have always lived in nice rentals, but it was never our own,” they said.

Lotterywest spokesperson James Mooney says the couple was the first of a trio of Division 1 lottery winners to come forward. Mooney said Lotterywest was still on the lookout for another division one winner from Saturday’s draw, with the winning ticket being sold at “Here’s Luck Lottery Centre in Cloverdale”.

WA still has plenty of chances to win this week with tonight’s $20 Million OZ Lotto jackpot and then Thursday’s $60 million Powerball draw.

