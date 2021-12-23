Family Farewells Jumping Castle Victim Zane Mellor In Touching Memorial

Tasmanian jumping castle victim is farewelled by family and friends one week after the tragedy unfolded.

Family and friends of 12-year-old Zane Mellor this morning attended his funeral in Davenport.

The Hillcrest Primary School student is remembered as an avid gamer and a loving teenager by his family.

Zane was one of six children who fell to their deaths from a jumping castle which had been propelled 10 metres into the air by a strong gust of wind.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The funeral was held at Pinegrove funerals in Devonport where Zane’s casket could be seen with his PlayStation propped up on top, along with a gaming poster and his controllers.

Georgie Gardam payed tribute to her son through a speech where she recalled his first breath after he was born.

"I was so young when I had you — only 15 — and now I know why," she said.

"You grew up with me, held my hands and kissed my face in all the hard times. You were my man of the house always, my protector, my strength, my gamer."

"I love you Zane. No matter what the weather, we're together. I love you Zane."

Through Zane’s passion for gaming, he made many friends from all around the world, many of whom sent messages paying their respects to the teen.

Meanwhile, community members are continuing to lay flowers and toys at the memorial outside of Hillcrest Primary school.

The incident occurred during celebrations for the last day of term, where children flocked to play inside the bouncy castle.

Strong winds then blew the castle into the air causing the children to fall approximately 10 metres.

Six children have tragically passed away from the incident while two more remain in critical condition in hospital.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.