Famed Pet Medium Predicts EXACTLY When Paris Hilton Will Get Her Dog Back!

This morning on the show, the Hit Network were joined by famed pet medium Amanda De Warren, who told us EXACTLY when Paris Hilton will be reunited with her missing dog!

To catch you up to speed, Paris' beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby has gone missing from her Beverly Hills home, and she's desperate to find it.

It's been two weeks since she went missing. So, what better way to help find it than seek the guidance of a pet medium...who told us some very interesting information.

Missed the chat? Here's what pet medium Amanda had to say about Paris Hilton getting her dog back:

