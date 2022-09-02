Fair Work Involved As NSW Government and Rail Unions Continue To Collide

The NSW rail unions have refused to the State Government’s demand to cease industrial action by 5pm today.

The union has warned that even more strike action could be on its way.

Yesterday, the State Government said it would seek to terminate the enterprise agreement of thousands of rail workers and abolish the deal to modify the international-made fleet of trains worth billions, unless action stopped by the end of today.

Rail, Tram, and Bus Union head Alex Claassens said the union would not back down, and there was “no intention” to stop the current industry action.

“On Wednesday night, and then again on Thursday afternoon, we were sitting across from the most senior managers on our railway, and they were blindsided by political brinkmanship by the NSW government,” he said.

“It’s like the right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing.



“For the last few days, we have been working towards a positive outcome but the documents they’re trying to force us to sign are not in the best interests of members or commuters.

“This government does not care about the people of NSW, all they care about is their own jobs.



“We have no intention of stopping our protected industrial action and the premier shouldn’t be surprised if more industrial action is called next week.”

The State Government has threatened to take the unions to Fair Work Commission to terminate the agreement; however, the unions bet its rival in making the first step.

The unions themselves lodged an application for assistance in forcing the government to continue negotiations.

It is expected the case – which accuses the government of failing to negotiate, will be heard today.

