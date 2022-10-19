Facial Recognition Technology Coming To NSW Clubs

People with self-imposed bans from poker machines will be caught at clubs and pubs as new facial recognition technology rolls out across the state.

The Australian Hotels Association NSW and ClubsNSW are developing the state-of-the-art system which will scan the faces of those entering venues and be cross-checked with images of people who have signed up the self-exclusion system.

In a statement, ClubsNSW chief executive Josh Landis said facial recognition technology was already in place in across several NSW venues and had been effective in preventing self-excluded patrons from using the machines.

“Close to 100 clubs are already using this technology and the feedback is that it works."

Privacy protections will be in place and no licensed venue will be able to access the facial recognition data, which will be collected as part of the existing Multi-Venue Self-Exclusion scheme.

“Clubs have a demonstrated commitment to protecting their members and patrons from gambling harm and this technology will take the world-leading Multi-Venue Self-Exclusion program to the next level.”

The introduction of the technology comes after the introduction of facial recognition follows trials in six NSW venues, and a similar scheme already implemented in 300 venues in South Australia.

