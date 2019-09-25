Extra Police Officers To Be Stationed On The Gold Coast

More police officers will soon be patrolling the booming northern suburbs on the Gold Coast.

The state government has announced it will be sending an extra 20 officers to the city by the middle of next year, bolstering the current ranks of more than 1,000 police officers currently base here.

Police Minister Mark Ryan revealed 14 new officers would be stationed at Coomera and another six would be deployed to Nerang by the end of the financial year.

It comes as part of the government’s commitment to invest in an extra 44 police on the Gold Coast by June 2022.

“The Queensland Police Service has closely examined the service requirements of the area and the Commissioner has decided those extra personnel will be best deployed at Coomera and Nerang,” Minister Ryan said.

The Police Minister also inspected the progress on the $10 million new police facility being built at Arundel, with the project on track for completion by December.