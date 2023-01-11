Extinction Rebellion Plan Protests For Tour Down Under

Climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion are preparing their next target of disruptive protests, planning to interfere with the Tour Down Under.

As many as eleven demonstrations have been planned across the country's biggest cycling event - beginning this Friday the 13th in Adelaide.

The activism group is fed up with the actions of event sponsors and gas giant SANTOS.

Coordinated protests are set for Melbourne Park next Saturday, ahead of the Australia Open.

While they're planning to cause commotion at the leading cycling event on the world calendar, the group insists the protests are "creative" and "fun".

South Australia Tourism Minister, Zoe Bettison has labelled the planned demonstrations as "outrageous", while the protesters urge both “love and rage”.

Last October, Extinction Rebellion activists caused parts of Melbourne's CBD to shut down, protesting logging by Vic Forests.

The climate protesters blocked access to intersections on Bourke and Queen Street, hanging from six-metre-high tripods in koala suits.

