Expert Child Psychologist Explains What Kids Should Do Instead Of Attacking A Bully
This is great parenting advice.
A controversial topic has divided parents after a Victorian mum revealed that she was 'proud' of her son after he punched his bully.
The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo decided to speak to an expert child psychologist, Dr Michael Carr Gregg who revealed if he thinks it is ok for kids to 'defend' themselves by attacking a bully and what parents should do if their kids do have a bully.
Take a listen below:
