- Entertainment NewsEXCLUSIVE: Tiger King's 'Saff' Opens Up About Joe Exotic's Obsession With Carol Baskin
EXCLUSIVE: Tiger King's 'Saff' Opens Up About Joe Exotic's Obsession With Carol Baskin
We can't believe this!
It is safe to say that since Tiger King appeared on our screens it has been a massive global phenomenon and finally, Kelci Saffery aka Saff joined us for an exclusive 'tell-all' interview.
Saff revealed what Joe Exotic's real intentions were with Carole Baskin and he also talked about the rumours surrounding a Tiger King movie being made and who will be on the cast!