EXCLUSIVE: Tiger King's 'Saff' Opens Up About Joe Exotic's Obsession With Carol Baskin

It is safe to say that since Tiger King appeared on our screens it has been a massive global phenomenon and finally, Kelci Saffery aka Saff joined us for an exclusive 'tell-all' interview.

Saff revealed what Joe Exotic's real intentions were with Carole Baskin and he also talked about the rumours surrounding a Tiger King movie being made and who will be on the cast!

Tune in below to find out everything you need to know: 

